Lemon Haze effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
1,846 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
36% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
