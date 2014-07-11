HWY 8’s team has over 45 years of experience growing cannabis, with generations of skills and perspectives to pull from. With an exceptional genetic library of over 200 cultivars and 3,000 seeds, HWY 8 aims to change the industry by focusing on high-quality, high-potency strains. HWY 8 Golden Pineapple is a cross between Golden Goat and Pineapple Kush, and is grown in an indoor controlled environment to produce a clean, premium product. Each plant is grown in Pro Mix soil, then hang dried in rooms that are both temperature and humidity controlled. The plants are then hand trimmed to ensure the integrity of each bud is intact. Golden Pineapple has tight, light green buds with a hint of amber. They’re sticky and spongy to the touch, and with a sweet and fruity smell. Golden Pineapple has over 3.5% terpenes, with ocimene, farnesene, and limonene leading the profile. This strain has a THC potential of 20-26% THC and less than 1% CBD.