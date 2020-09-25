Back Forty's Forbidden Fruit 0.45g vape cart brings more of the berry taste that you've come to know and love from one of Canada's best-selling vapes! With berry overtones, earthy tasting notes and a citrus finish, the main terpenes are limonene and myrcene. This potent vape cartridge contains no fillers, and with just two ingredients, is perfect for all of your Back Forty adventures. Take a trip, explore the Back Forty.

