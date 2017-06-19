ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Mazar x Blueberry is a well-rounded indica-dominant hybrid that helps patients knock out pain and relax into sleep after a long day. The sativa side of this strain allows for a nice head high as well, but it isn’t overly hazy or unfocused. Mazar x Blueberry was created by Amsterdam’s Dutch Passion Seeds to combine the sweet fruity aroma of Blueberry with the growing strengths of the hardy, high-yielding Mazar. Great for indoor growing, Mazar x Blueberry plants will stay shorter and bushy, flowering in 8 to 9 weeks. If you’re looking for the California Mazar x Blueberry that has OG genetics, check out Mazar x Blueberry OG.

 

Effects

5699 reported effects from 710 people
Relaxed 53%
Happy 51%
Euphoric 50%
Sleepy 44%
Uplifted 35%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 6%
Headache 5%

Reviews

998

Avatar for Steveosaur
Member since 2015
I smoked this for about a week with a coiled vaporizer pen. It was pretty good. However, once I got a true vaporizer and tried it, it was a different story. Let me start by saying I suffer from different types of mental and physical ailments. I smoked skywalker with a true vape and it was like a...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for JustaDude
Member since 2016
Peace, people. I am massively picky with my strains because I can slip into paranoia quickly due to incredible anxiety. My bipolar mind can shut my creativity down without notice. To the rescue came this beautiful strain! Beginning in the head it took a trip down to my body and brought with it pure...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyRelaxed
Avatar for GilbertGrapeApe
Member since 2015
Sweet, hairy little nugs... People seem to be emphasizing the strange sorta space you enter on this one. Rightfully so. My supply of this strain was nit of the highest quality -- pretty to look at but extremely subtle aroma. Very dense and smokes well. The high caught me off guard, hit me straight...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHungryRelaxed
Avatar for TripBreaker
Member since 2011
Grown on Tatooine by Owen Lars, he named it after his wife. Popular amongst Jedi smokers, this one really helps you connect with what surrounds us, penetrates us and binds us all together. On Tatooine this strain is referred to as "Power Converters" and can be picked up at the dispensary inside Tosh...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappySleepyUplifted
Avatar for patmgallagher
Member since 2016
Bought 2g of this at 27.7% thc from my local dispensary. smell and flavor are mild but nice and smoke is incredibly smooth on the throat. As far as the effects, it definitely pays tribute to its blueberry and afghani parents. very heavy and sedating and spacey. if you are an indica lover or patient ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

First strain parent
Mazar I Sharif
parent
Second strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Mazar x Blueberry
First strain child
Sky Lotus
child
Second strain child
Yoda's Brain
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Photos

User uploaded image of Mazar x BlueberryUser uploaded image of Mazar x BlueberryUser uploaded image of Mazar x BlueberryUser uploaded image of Mazar x BlueberryUser uploaded image of Mazar x BlueberryUser uploaded image of Mazar x BlueberryUser uploaded image of Mazar x Blueberry
Tips for growing Skywalker cannabis
