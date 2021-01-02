Alaskan Thunderfuck (also referred to as ATF, Matanuska Thunder Fuck or Matanuska Tundra) is a legendary sativa-dominant strain originating in the Matanuska Valley area of Alaska.



Alaskan Thunderfuck sets itself apart with chunky buds that are medium to large in size and have a tapered, spade-like appearance. The leaves, which are a pale shade of sea green, have a fluffy look and feel and can be easily torn away from their central stems. Vibrant orange pistils wind their way through these piecey leaves.



According to the legend, it was originally a Northern California sativa crossed with a Russian ruderalis, but sometime in the late 70s it was crossed with Afghani genetics to make it heartier.

