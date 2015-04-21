ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Alaskan Thunder Fuck reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Alaskan Thunder Fuck.

Effects

1373 people reported 10207 effects
Happy 57%
Euphoric 54%
Uplifted 50%
Energetic 43%
Creative 36%
Stress 38%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 28%
Pain 25%
Fatigue 13%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 18%
Dizzy 8%
Paranoid 7%
Headache 4%

Reviews

1,929

Avatar for thebeastlyloner
Member since 2018
not a huge sativa fan, that said this one is dope! wish my alykat was here to smoke with me tho!
EuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for LilMissFlora
Member since 2020
I've Got Try Flower, Dabs And For Pen iLoveThis Strain Off 2 or 3 Hits I'm Stoned But Mostly Like The Dabs... Well All Of Them Would Definitely Recommend This Strain😎💥💨
HappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for adamspaul
Member since 2015
Great sativa. Definitely on the happy side. Can overwhelm a new user though - it's heady. After the rush it's calm and clear. Nice strain for daytime. Nice to have found a Classic!
EnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkativeTingly
Avatar for SmokerShadow
Member since 2020
I love music with high and strong bass when Smoke this weed, make you feel focused, happy and with all the desire to talk lol
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for RIKALOFF
Member since 2016
Wow! Amazing high! Linalool was testing at 4.91%. A must try! My new favorite! I haven't had the flower, only Pax era pods.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for TreesSh0p
Member since 2020
Avatar for ttaylor8433
Member since 2020
Great strain. Got it as a cart from matter. It smelled and tasted like fruit loops. No joke. 10/10 will def poof again.
HappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Ganjhiskhan
Member since 2018
the world is built by the dead
EuphoricHappyRelaxed