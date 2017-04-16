ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Matanuska Thunder Fuck

Since many marijuana strains hail from the tropics or specific breeding hubs, it’s no surprise that this Alaskan hybrid’s name celebrates its origins. Developed from strains grown in Matanuska Valley’s grasslands, the flowers on these plants develop a frosting of icy white hairs that bring to mind its snowy homeland. Despite its rugged roots, these plants do best indoors but will still yield well in outdoor dry climates for the experienced grower. They will remain squat in size but tend to have very large leaves. This strain smells like hot chocolate with fruit, the latter of which can dominate the taste. Matanuska’s effects tend to come on slowly and then give a strong body buzz. It also goes by the less colorful name Matanuska Tundra, especially outside of the United States.

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

992 reported effects from 134 people
Euphoric 63%
Happy 51%
Relaxed 47%
Uplifted 39%
Creative 35%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 5%
Headache 2%
Anxious 2%

Avatar for u420
Member since 2013
The fact that Leafly lists two "Alaskan" Thunder Fucks makes me a little crazy. Alaskan Thunder Fuck (ATF) is listed as a Sativa and Matanuska Thunder Fuck (MTF) is listed as a hybrid. Matanuska Thunder Fuck is named after the Matanuska-Susitna Valley in Alaska, about 50 miles outside of Anchorage, ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for DarthCannabis
Member since 2011
Genetics: Haze x Northern Lights x Skunk x Highland Oaxacan Gold Looks: Absolutely beautiful. Light green with some of the most amazing pistils I’ve ever seen. Hairs are long, mustard/creamsicle colored, and upon further review through a microscope, decked out with amber trichs. Sugary as all ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoric
Avatar for PuaManaPakalolo
Member since 2015
Tj's MTF is a frosty winterfresh bite into a peppermint party kine kind that will have you seeing aurora borialis in no time!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Jackboothe
Member since 2012
Matanuska or "Alaskan" thunderfuck or "Tundra" from the Matanuska region of Alaska. Tundra is Alaskan for grasslands and this plant has an interesting history I won't go into here, (hit google, geeks!) It is a SATIVA DOM hybrid crossed with the Alaskan Indica TUNDRA. God, I love these strains... con...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for captain
Member since 2011
This is quite possibly one of the strongest strains of marijuana i have ever had the liberty to inhale. It has one of the purest taste and fast acting effects. I felt very aroused and energetic during the course of the high. From the first hit you are set at a very high peak that will keep you buzze...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Lineage

Strain
Matanuska Thunder Fuck
First strain child
Dutch Thunder Fuck
child
Second strain child
Alaska Thunder Grape
child

