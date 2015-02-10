With a high that can last you several hours and will mellow you out in all the right ways, consider adding Mango Tango to your lineup of regular strains. Equally great for medicinal and recreational users, it offers a trifecta of benefits: high THC, amazing smell and taste, and indica effects that are off the charts. The indica-dominant hybrid Mango Tango derives its name from the sweet and pungent mango-like scent it emits with piney undertones. It won first place in 2015 at the SoCal Cannabis Cup. When ready for harvest, its buds are spade-shaped, mint-green, and immense with tawny hairs entwined throughout.

