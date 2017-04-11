Mango Tango reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mango Tango.
Mango Tango effects
66 people reported 567 effects
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
31% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
24% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
15% of people say it helps with paranoid
Anxious
6% of people say it helps with anxious
Dizzy
6% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Fatigue
19% of people say it helps with fatigue
