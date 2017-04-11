ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Mango Tango
  4. Reviews

Mango Tango reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mango Tango.

Mango Tango effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

66 people reported 567 effects
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
31% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
24% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
15% of people say it helps with paranoid
Anxious
6% of people say it helps with anxious
Dizzy
6% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Fatigue
19% of people say it helps with fatigue

ReviewsNo Reviews

Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review

Photos of Mango Tango

Show all

Buy Mango Tango near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...