Dragon's Breath effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
77 people told us about effects:
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
44% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
19% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Paranoid
12% of people say it helps with paranoid
Dry eyes
7% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
