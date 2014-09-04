About this product
Daily Special Super Soul Diesel vapes are a high-value cannabis product, delivering high-THC for low prices. This sativa strain features a notably skunky and earthy flavour profile derived from great quality cannabis. A large cartridge size (0.5 g) allows
Super Sour Diesel, also known as "Super Sour" and "Super Diesel" is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Super Silver Haze with Sour Diesel. This strain provides effects that knock out stress and pain while fostering creativity and euphoria. Super Sour Diesel is energizing, which makes it great for daytime use or socializing. This strain is very potent, which means it should be reserved for those with a high THC tolerance, as Super Sour Diesel is known to produce strong cerebral effects that may overpower a novice smoker. Super Sour Diesel is pungent and tastes like fuel when smoked.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
