Super Sour Diesel reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Super Sour Diesel.
Super Sour Diesel strain effects
Reported by 648 real people like you
Super Sour Diesel strain helps with
- 39% of people say it helps with Stress
- 29% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 27% of people say it helps with Depression
D........T
May 1, 2015
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Uplifted
I only smoked occasionally, throughout the years. Never put thought into; Super Sour Diesel changed all that. Instantly I found a comfort, that for years I sought out in pills and whiskey and sadly never found. My anxiety, stress, depression and alcoholism disappear within moments of inhalation. Never has my soul felt so at peace; it truly has changed my life. No more need to run for the Xanax or whiskey to calm my nerves, which only masked the pain. SSD not only relieves my stress and anxiety, it allows my mind and body to rest like nothing I have ever felt. #ChangedMyLife
A........2
April 29, 2012
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Uplifted
I was strain hunting and saw this at a local club, so I decided to pick up an 8th. Tight dense nuggets covered in a myriad of hazy white crystals. Beautiful orange hairs sprout from everywhere. The aroma initially hits you with a gentle sweetness and then your nose is flooded with an electrifying sour lemony overtone, sending a wave of chills up and down your spine. The smell alone acts as an aphrodisiac. Upon vaping, more of the sweet flavor is revealed making the taste like a sour lemon drop candy. Effects weren't felt right away, but seemed to slowly come on. At the 01:00hr mark this single bowl has become psychedelic. My thought process is completely altered. My mind is making bizarre and creative associations, manifesting highly unusual thoughts which is a state often experienced on traditional psychedelic plants. Senses are amplified, the world around me feels like I'm in a dream. Music is godly at high volumes. Food tastes like it was sent from the heavens. A wonderful sativa cerebral high that verges on being psychedelic. This strain has the potential to give you a new perspective on life. It's that powerful. I don't suffer from any prescribed pain, so my experience with this strain's pain management is unknown. I do, however, face frequent depression and I found this strain to be very effective. HIGHLY recommended for creativity, stress, and depression. This strain is now in regular circulation. Good vibes!
c........0
October 21, 2016
Relaxed
Talkative
What a beautiful strain! It's potent, the lift and drop are gentle, and the peak is strong, steady, not overbearing. It's one of the longest-lasting highs I've encountered among the strains I've tried and reviewed. Sometimes I'll do a second burn on the same bowl (I vape the first time on a lower heat setting, and then vape hotter the second time), and the second burn is almost as potent as the first. 1/8g or less is good for 8+ hours of intense-yet-mellow head rush - not too time-warpy, but definitely cerebral enough that it checks all the boxes for a good high. The taste matches the smell - lemon, pine and earthy/petrol notes are lovely in the nose and gentle on the throat. I'll gladly get more of this one when the time comes to restock. 5/5
s........0
July 28, 2012
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Great for wake and bake. Highly recommended when playing video games lmfao
s........k
September 22, 2012
Creative
Euphoric
Hungry
Dry mouth
this is a great strain to blaze. really strong, really dank. really, really dank. this is a great strain for people who can really hold their shit when they are totally baked. if not this is not for you
D........b
December 30, 2013
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Super Sour Diesel: I was really excited to try this strain since I loved Sour Diesel so much. This did not disappoint! I am still figuring out how to best "use" my new Arizer Extreme Q vaporizer. I tried this in that first, but don't think it vaped well as I had a very slight buzz, but nothing earth shattering. So, I loaded up my glass pipe and smoked a bowl.... WOW! Just as great as I was hoping it would be. The only negative (for me) is that it is very lung expansive, so you will most likely cough with it. Very uplifting and focused feeling. I was reading a book, and really got into the book. Then I decided to write this reveiw. So, there you go! Great strain, don't let it pass by if you happen to see it!!
K........4
November 11, 2012
Euphoric
Focused
smoked a dub joint by myself. the first rip hit me near instantly, and halfway through i was in my own little world. i became focused on this streetlight that was flickering and couldnt tear my eyes from it for about 10 minutes. then i finished the rest of the joint and started playing battlefield 3. it made me extremely focused like i was actually in the game. after an intense 2 hours of feeling like one of the expendables or something, i started coming down. the whole experience reminded me of sour deisel except instead of being completely unaware of my surroundings, i became more focused. no notable negative effects except for the usual dry mouth
d........b
December 21, 2016
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
☄️🙉 Super Silver Haze and Sour Diesel's love child? Yes please. I had high expectations and ended up higher than expected. Amazing all around. It took away the pain of existence and brought forth a creative and social spark. Very pungent, with a nice diesel aroma. I recommend this one for the more experienced toker looking for that subtle psychedelic experience that marijuana has to offer. Super Silver Haze and a decent bong should get you there. I am a huge fan of anything properly crossed with Sour Diesel. Get your lungs on this strain! a-Humulene: 4.495 mg/g, b-Myrcene: 3.096 mg/g, b-Pineine: 1.065 mg/g, a-Pinene: 0.665 mg/g, Limonene: 4.099 mg/g, b-Caryophyllene: 1.55 mg/g.