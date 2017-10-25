About this product
This strain is very forgiving to difficult conditions and easy to grow.
The creation started using a specially selected GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) pheno crossed with the very potent OG Kush
From the start the results were incredible, back crossing continued to find the perfect balance of Kush with the best attributes of Girl Scout Cookies
Powerful THC content, and with a flowering time of just under 60 days, Cookies Kush smells and tastes like a fresh baked Cinnamon roll with a nutty earthy after taste
Barney's Farm Cookies Kush is a powerful and extremely vigorous Indica plant, yielding huge amounts of beautiful stoney Kush buds
"Exactly as described on website description with a cinnamon/spice flavor. It even matched the picture perfectly."
"A good strain overall, with good yield and a nice high"
THC: 24 %
CBD: 1.3 %
Gender: Cookies Kush seeds are feminised seeds that only produce female plants
Type: Cookies Kush is suitable for growing Indoor and Greenhouse
Genetics: Cookies Kush contains 100% Indica genes
High: Cookies Kush gives a ’Heavy stoned’ effect.
Flowering: Cookies Kush flowers in about 50 - 60 days.
Height: Cookies Kush grows to about 50 - 100 cm plants.
Yield: Cookies Kush yield is about + 600 gm/m2.
Prizes: Cookies Kush won the first prize at the Cannabis Cup
Medical: Cookies Kush is a strain with high CBD strength.
Climate : Cookies Kush is suitable for Temperate and Hot climates
About this strain
Cookies Kush, also known as "Cookie Kush," "Girl Scout Cookies Kush," and "GSC Kush," is an indica marijuana strain from Barney's Coffeeshop that combines the cookie effects of GSC with the Rolex phenotype of OG Kush. The result is a potent indica worthy of 1st place in High Times' 2014 Amsterdam Cannabis Cup in the "Best Coffeeshop Strain" category.
Cookies Kush effects
