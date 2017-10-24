If you are looking for an easy, quick-to-harvest, productive, potent cannabis strain to plant, you are not going to get much easier, quicker, or more productive than the White Widow x Big Bud.



Order today and have a productive, marketable, potent yield in a little more than two months.



Features:

Mature height is 20-30 inches / 60-80 cm

Good germination rate

Flowers in 7 weeks

Ready to harvest in 9 weeks

Incredibly productive

Huge yields

Smell and taste is fruity and skunk-like

Indoor growing recommended

Curled buds add to market value

White Widow and Big Bud are known names

Two stable hybrids were bred into one

Exceptional resin production

High yield of THC



Any cannabis grower wants the most return on their investment of time and money. You want the biggest possible yields of a quality product. You want it to be easy, quick to germinate, quick to flower, quick to harvest, quick to market or use. If this is what you are seeking, then look no further than the feminised White Widow x Big Bud cannabis strain.



Why are feminised cannabis seeds important? Male cannabis plants don't produce buds. Only the female plants produce the buds that you after. Why throw away half of the plants you have labored over and have the seeds you have purchased?



With feminised seeds, you can be sure that every cannabis plant is going to going to be productive. Why is White Widow x Big Bud a strain you should be considering? Both strains have been long-term favorites. Their psychoactive effects of both the White Window and the Big Bud have been well documented and are sought after. Because of this, this strain has enormous name appeal. They have been bred separately as stable, hardy strains, and then bred together as a double hybrid for one of the best strains ever for indoor growers.



The plant is small and exceptionally compact, with its adult height reaching between 60 to 80 cm (20 and 30 inches), and with huge yields of resinous buds. The plants grow and flower quickly and are ready to harvest in only 9 weeks



It is important to note that this strain is highly recommended for indoor cultivation with good airflow. The buds produce high volumes of sticky resin, which increases the potency and value of the buds and contains cannabinoids and terpenes.



Keep in mind, the quantity of resin also makes the cannabis plant susceptible to mold, which means outdoor conditions need to be avoided, unless low humidity and good airflow can be expected. Even indoors, high humidly needs to be carefully avoided. Additionally, the short height of the plants makes them easier to manage in an indoor environment.



Finally, the potency of the flowers means that their aroma is also quite strong, and that requires good airflow, especially when they are at the flowering stage. Note that just about any of the common indoor cultivation methods work for the White Widow x Big Bud. Because these cannabis plants are easy and hardy, you can successfully use a variety of hydroponics or water-based methods, or any traditional soil-based approach.



White Widow x Big Bud Review

Very productive, easy to grow and fast flowering.

Easy germination and easy to grow, perfect for a novice.

Great strain for beginners, yields well and carries the "White Widow" badge.

The buds cure up nice for a good bag appeal. Fruity scent.

Fantastic $$$ crop, not much better bang for buck on the market.