About this product
Deck Length:
31.75" Length (7.5" - 7.8" width)
32" Length (8.0" - 8.125" width)
32.25" Length (8.25" - 8.5" width)
Wheel Base:
14.25"
Construction:
7 ply Canadian Hard Rock Maple Cold Pressed in the USA
Our fresh maple decks are made to order - Normal turn-around is 15-20 days after order is placed.
Include a fresh sheet of grip tape for only $3.
About this strain
Gucci OG is an OG Kush variant named with the lavish cannabis connoisseur in mind. Hailing from southern California like so many of its OG relatives, Gucci OG takes on the family’s signature aroma of pine and lemon, but with a unique hint of sweet berry. This hybrid’s effect can vary with different doses; small amounts may provide a spark of energy and creativity, while larger doses tend to give way to heavy sedation or dizzying euphoria.
