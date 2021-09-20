About this product

GMO Cookies (a cross between Chemdawg x Girl Scout Cookies) is a potent and palate provoking Indica strain – rest assured, this newest Edison bud is not for the faint of heart. GMO Cookies can best be summed up in two words: Pungent & Powerful. Coming in at an impressive 20-26% THC range, this flower’s potency is matched only by the strength of its aroma. Opening a jar of GMO Cookies is like opening the doors of a shuttered cottage after a long winter – DANK, damp, musty and full of fond memories. The crown-shaped buds are dark green in colour (though the thick layer of trichomes makes the green look a few shades lighter), with dark purple flecks throughout and bright orange pistils protrude from the top contour of each chunky crown.