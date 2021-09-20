Edison Cannabis Co.
GMO Cookies (a cross between Chemdawg x Girl Scout Cookies) is a potent and palate provoking Indica strain – rest assured, this newest Edison bud is not for the faint of heart. GMO Cookies can best be summed up in two words: Pungent & Powerful. Coming in at an impressive 20-26% THC range, this flower’s potency is matched only by the strength of its aroma. Opening a jar of GMO Cookies is like opening the doors of a shuttered cottage after a long winter – DANK, damp, musty and full of fond memories. The crown-shaped buds are dark green in colour (though the thick layer of trichomes makes the green look a few shades lighter), with dark purple flecks throughout and bright orange pistils protrude from the top contour of each chunky crown.
GMO Cookies effects
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
39% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
37% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
11% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry eyes
3% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
