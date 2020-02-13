About this product
Afghani crossed with the landraces Acapulco Gold and Colombian Gold
Major Terpenes:
68.5% Myrcene
11.0% Alpha-Pinene
9.7% Limonene
0.9% Terpinolene
0.5% Beta-Caryophyllene
0.4% Beta-Phellandrene
0.3% Camphene
0.2% Linalool
0.1% Humulene
0.1% Beta-Farnesene
8.3% Other terpenes
Scent:
A strong character and sweet body, enhanced by distinct skunky and lemon peel notes
Available Sizes:
50ml for 265$
250ml for 1062$
About this strain
Skunk #1 is a hybrid marijuana strain that has influenced cannabis on a global scale, parenting a horde of Skunk crosses since it first bloomed in the late 1970s. Sacred Seed Co. originally bred Skunk #1 using diverse genetics from around the world; Afghani, Acapulco Gold, and Colombian Gold varieties converged through an intricate selective breeding process that spanned several generations, and finally the genetic cornerstone of countless cannabis hybrids was born.
The original Skunk #1 gave rise to several variations that were later harvested in the gardens of Sensi Seeds, Dutch Passion, Flying Dutchmen, Nirvana Seeds, and Royal Queen Seeds. As its name suggests, Skunk #1 buds radiate with an aromatic blend of sour skunkiness and subtle earthy notes. This hybrid offers elevated creativity through its high-energy buzz, while stress and appetite loss melt away with Skunk #1’s potency.
Skunk 1 effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
About this brand
Eybna's strong and profound partnership with academia and leading industry partners, allows the company to constantly integrate advanced research in the process of product development, transforming valuable scientific knowledge into easily applicable products, for the immediate benefit of people worldwide.
Eybna has an R&D center based in Israel, and a US office based in California.