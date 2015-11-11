ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Acapulco Gold
  • Leafly flower of Acapulco Gold

Sativa

Acapulco Gold

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Herbal

Calculated from 44 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 618 reviews

Acapulco Gold
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Herbal

One of the most well-known strains, Acapulco Gold has been likened to dinner at a five-star restaurant. This strain comes from the area in and around Acapulco, Mexico, and its orange hairs resemble a gold nugget, with gold, green, and brown colors and plenty of resin on the buds. An aroma of burnt toffee lingers when the bud is broken up. Acapulco Gold has a reputation for being one of the best cannabis strains ever created, and it's becoming more difficult to find. 

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

3075 reported effects from 402 people
Happy 62%
Uplifted 54%
Euphoric 49%
Creative 43%
Energetic 40%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 16%
Paranoid 6%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 4%

Reviews

618

Show all

Avatar for anyankaemanuela
Member since 2014
Really enjoyed this strain. It smells and tastes amazing first off. My husband described it as chamomile tea with honey and it reminded me of candy or fruit snacks. Either way it came off sweet, and I think honey actually captures it best. Effects started pretty quick after I vaporized. My mind got...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for cccofmaine420
Member since 2014
For the reviews that are not so impressed or didn't get a great buzz, you DID NOT get the Acapulco GOLD grown for 10 plus weeks that is completely covered in thc, dried and cured properly. It should have a toffee cheesy pungent smell and be so sticky when you break the bud you could peel your finger...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for whitsixkiller
Member since 2016
i was born in the 60s i started enjoying marijuana in the mid 70s so iv been part of the culture for a spell but only recently got my mmj card and started enjoying some of the awesome things that have come from the mmj industry. so to you young folks that are embracing the culture and its history or...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for hi2
Member since 2013
This ain't your grandpa's Acapulco Gold...It's better! Cannabis has come a long way up from the good old 1960s-1970s. Thank you growers and breeders! Anyway, today's Acapulco Gold is a strain that Sativa lovers will enjoy.... Upbeat, energizing, clear headed... One of those strains that make ever...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for i_miss_u_cupcake
Member since 2014
The sun is now within you. You carry a flaming ball of gas within your body. So, you’re dead. Just kidding. Somehow, your body has become immune to combustion. Now, the sun is your to harness. It radiates throughout your body, providing you with a light warmth. The light rays shine directly out of y...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Sour Diesel
Sour Diesel
More popularLeafly flower for Pineapple Express
Pineapple Express
More gigglyLeafly flower for Liberty Haze
Liberty Haze
More limoneneLeafly flower for Lemon Skunk
Lemon Skunk
More euphoricLeafly flower for Cinderella 99
Cinderella 99
More euphoricLeafly flower for East Coast Sour Diesel
East Coast Sour Diesel
More energeticLeafly flower for Candyland
Candyland
More energeticLeafly flower for Super Sour Diesel
Super Sour Diesel
More creative
search by similar

Lineage

Strain parent
Mexican
parent
Strain
Acapulco Gold
First strain child
Kelly Hill Gold
child
Second strain child
Ape Shit
child

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Acapulco GoldUser uploaded image of Acapulco GoldUser uploaded image of Acapulco GoldUser uploaded image of Acapulco GoldUser uploaded image of Acapulco GoldUser uploaded image of Acapulco GoldUser uploaded image of Acapulco Gold
more
photos

Good reads

Show all
Which Strain Tees Should Leafly Print Next? Vote for Your Favorite!
Which Strain Tees Should Leafly Print Next? Vote for Your Favorite!
Best Jazz Music Albums to Listen to While High
Best Jazz Music Albums to Listen to While High
The Cannabis Origin: What Is a Landrace Strain?
The Cannabis Origin: What Is a Landrace Strain?

Most popular in