The GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) variety is bona fide high-quality marijuana. It is without a doubt the best Californian strain of all time. Currently GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) has a large number of fans throughout the United States West Coast, and is going strong in Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. We have managed to recreate an auto flower that does the original GSC justice. We’ve selected the two most popular phenotypes of the Original GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) and created an auto flower version of this spectacular plant. The result is an Indica-dominant hybrid (almost 60%), with Canadian Ruderalis and Sativa making up the difference. This plant presents a very undemanding crop, but like the art of baking cookies, take your time, Mother Nature can't produce such a deliciously minty, chocolaty product overnight!
Overall, our GSC stands out as one of the brightest and most exotic varieties in recent years, a true masterpiece! Would you like a cookie?
Taste
Its candy sweetness will please any sweet tooth. This superb flavor with earthy notes has made it the favorite smoke of all growers in every state. Actually, this variety represents the "real" OG flavor when compared to the many of the other phenotypes that are cruisin' around out there.
Effect
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) is a fairly modern strain of marijuana that has become a cultural phenomenon - the hottest mistress of the California cannabis community. The buzz is a blow at both the cerebral level and body level. It is a plant for social smokers, unleashes joy and good humor, and provides an extra dose of creativity. Also, this variety has a therapeutic power that's able to relieve chronic pain, neuropathy, muscle spasms, and PTSD.
Growing
Our rendition of GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) is feminized and finishes in approximately 55 to 63 days. It grows tall, with its leaves unfolding like a fan, displaying a reddish orange color. Gradually, it is covered with bright white trichomes - a marvel indeed! There's no need for great care, since the Ruderalis genes gives it stability. However, to optimize development, we recommend that your feeding schedule include extra amounts of nutrients compared to what you are generally accustomed to using. The plants will respond well with bigger bud development.
Its powerful THC content of 22% makes it quite the favorite marijuana for medicinal use. It works ideally with chronic ailments due to its very strong narcotic properties. It does have a very potent odor, so it is necessary to use carbon filters during cultivation, at least if you don't want to be discovered by the other Girl Scouts!
Medical
Glaucoma, Nausea, Epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis, Back pain, PMS, Arthritis, Herpes, Rheumatism, Sickle Cell, Expectorant, Stress, Migraines, AIDS, Tumors, Asthma
SPECS
Taste: Cookies
Room: Indoor | Outdoor
Gender: Feminized
Genes: sativa/indica
Genetics: GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) autoflowering
Flowering: 8-9 weeks from germination
Harvest US: up to 1.4 pounds per light
Harvest EU: 500-650 gr/m2; 70-300 g/plant
Height US: up to 40 inches
Height EU: 60-100cm
THC: Very high
CBD: 0,6%
Autoflowering: Yes
GSC, also known as "Girl Scout Cookies," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with Durban Poison. This popular strain is known for producing euphoric effects, followed up by waves of full-body relaxation. One hit of GSC will leave you feeling happy, hungry, and stress-free. This strain features a robust THC level of 19% and is best reserved for experienced cannabis consumers. Those with a low THC tolerance should take it slow with GSC as the effects of the strain may be overwhelming. The high THC content in GSC is beloved by medical marijuana patients looking for quick relief from symptoms associated with chronic pain, nausea, and appetite loss. GSC is famous for its pungent, dessert-like aroma & flavor profile featuring bold notes of mint, sweet cherry, and lemon. The average price per gram of GSC is $11. According to growers, this strain flowers into green and purple buds with fiery orange hairs. GSC has an average flowering time of 9-10 weeks and is a fan favorite of home grow enthusiasts. This strain has won numerous accolades and awards over the years, including a few Cannabis Cups. Because GSC has reached legendary status among the cannabis community at large, you can find many variations of this sought-after strain, including Thin Mint (aka Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies) and Platinum GSC (aka Platinum Girl Scout Cookies).
Over the years, Fast Buds team have been working hard to create our top shelf strains, and all the hard work has been paying off. We’ve had the opportunity to compete in cannabis cups all over the world, from the USA to South America. We can now say we have award winning autoflowering genetics, having won several cups internationally.
From the beginning of our inception, our team has expanded to a large multi-cultural group of professionals, all with a great passion for contributing the best of the best to the cannabis community. With team players from all over the world including the USA, United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Chile, and Russia.
Represented around the globe, Fast Buds is continuously advancing and growing, and one day we hope to be available to everyone with a love for growing. Enjoy growing faster with Fast Buds!