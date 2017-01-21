Gage Cannabis Co.
Gelato 3.5g Jars
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Gelato is an exclusive pheno-hunted indica-dominant strain from the Cookie Family and Sherbinski lineage. The name Gelato was inspired by its signature fruity, dessert-like aroma. Gelato is bursting with peppery, citrus notes and a hoppy pungency. This strain is homegrown in Hamilton, Ontario using a state-of-the-art hydroponic system. Gelato is cultivated in small batches, hang-dried, and hand-trimmed to guarantee premium quality. You can identify Gelato by its deep purple buds, fiery orange hairs, and shining white coat of crystal resin.
Gelato effects
1,408 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
44% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
