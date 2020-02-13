Made for the masses, General Admission vapes are all about flavour. Big. Bold. General Admission uses the power of taste to encourage moments of discovery for everyone to partake. We create quality THC distillate infused with botanical terpenes that complement the natural aromas of our strain selection. Unpeel Strawnana, the ripes of the bunch! Tastes like actual banana, with a peppery spice on exhale and a full, sweet, and all around juicy tropical flavour throughout.