Haven St. Premium Cannabis Rise No. 540 Vape Cartridge is a top airflow, high performance cartridge made with a simple blend of cannabis extract and naturally derived terpenes. Features a custom, sleek mouthpiece designed for a premium experience.



Each 0.5 g cartridge contains 400 mg of THC. Does not contain fillers or cutting agents.



Profile: Durban Poison

Flavours: Sour, sweet, pine, citrus, earthy

Dominant Terpenes: Terpinolene, Humulene, beta-Caryophyllene, Linalool, beta-Myrcene

Ingredients: Cannabis extract, botanical terpenes. Does not contain fillers or cutting agents.



Compatible with push button activated devices (vs. inhale activated) and pair best with devices that have a preheat function to help our thick, additive-free oil flow through the coil. Use with Haven St. vape batteries or other push button activated 510 thread and magnetic devices that fit 11.2mm cartridges.



Haven St. vape cartridges and batteries sold separately and as a kit.



Visit www.havenst.ca for additional information.