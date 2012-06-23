This strain really was one of the top strains I"ve had so far in the sativa leaning catagory. I was smoking it out of a bowl with some friends so the flavor was something I'd like to try with my volcano soon. The smell is dank, the buds are dank and dense so the quality really shows. The smoke expands in the lungs and you feel it in your head right away, a great jolt of energy and sense of well being. I plugged in my ear buds and did a 3 mile run with my dog, it was awesome. The mind wants to be creative and I totally enjoyed the world around me. I highly recommend this strain.