Durban Poison reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Durban Poison.
Durban Poison strain effects
Reported by 3747 real people like you
Durban Poison strain helps with
- 31% of people say it helps with Stress
- 29% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
M........t
June 23, 2012
Durban Poison is like the "espresso" of cannabis. The raciest sativa I know of, it's a stimulating and clearheaded high with no trace of numbing or "stoning." It wakes you up, cuts through the bleary fog and leaves you clearheaded and bright, gives you energy to go and seize the day. Gives tons of energy and also an intense emotional euphoria... where everything is vibrating and you can't take the smile off your face. Can cause anxiety and paranoia if you are upset, it doesn't make you numb. Recommended for mountain biking, jogging, driving, studying, reading, and partying / socializing with smart people. My sample had purple leaf overtones, a licorice / anise smell and taste. FIRE.
I........I
May 30, 2016
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Love Durban Poison. Such a solid high. Again, it's a Sativa that won't give you the munchies or paranoia (two big priorities for me), but will make you creative, energetic and euphoric. Never had a problem with this strain. Wouldn't recommend this one for sleep. Tangie, Casey Jones, and Jamaican Dream and most Hawaiian strains overall make sleepy a few hours after smoking. Not Durban Poison.
g........r
May 8, 2015
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
Durban Poison - My go to for getting my figure back after holidays indulgence! Its tightly compacted buds give you more than your money's worth. the high is mellow but energized. Never agitated! ....and the fact that I can feel this way and not want every munchie in my mouth, is the best part! My idea of a good energizing daytime high is "Durban Poison " you keep your focus with some added creativity and before you know it time just flies away with extra productivity on your sleeve.
J........r
February 6, 2017
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
I've always been dubious about the purported effects of different strains, but the profile on DP here is no joke. After getting moderately stoned on it, I suddenly wanted to thoroughly clean my house. Not only did I totally do it, but I did it much more thoroughly than usual and really enjoyed the process. This wouldn't be too remarkable, but for the fact that I was sick and, prior to the toke, barely wanted to move. Top notch strain.
B........k
December 5, 2015
Creative
Energetic
Happy
This strain really was one of the top strains I"ve had so far in the sativa leaning catagory. I was smoking it out of a bowl with some friends so the flavor was something I'd like to try with my volcano soon. The smell is dank, the buds are dank and dense so the quality really shows. The smoke expands in the lungs and you feel it in your head right away, a great jolt of energy and sense of well being. I plugged in my ear buds and did a 3 mile run with my dog, it was awesome. The mind wants to be creative and I totally enjoyed the world around me. I highly recommend this strain.
h........s
November 6, 2014
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Relaxed
I can't believe this is my first encounter with this amazing strain. Dense and heavy, deep and penetrating DP's high is steep and pleasurable. Highly potent and wicked enhancements for music and colors, this strain is an instant favorite.
c........0
November 21, 2014
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
I am growing and have on my menu a pure wild African sativa called kwazulu. Durban poison is the closest thing that I found to the strain I am growing. This is an uplifting, buzzy pure sativa great for daytime use. Kwazulu was used by Zulu warriors for stamina to beat invaders and to stay awake and alert for prolonged periods. This strain is EXCITING..
A........n
February 18, 2017
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
I grew this through 5 crops and if I would not of known better I would have thought it was 5 different strains. But no, If you dial this baby in you can produce giant buds that are bigger than footballs. My experience was it needed lime and really loved a mixed lighting of hps and led. Really massive plants. I was able to take 7 arm size buds, that were 12" accross off of one plant. That was super cropping at its finest. That was harvesting early and it produced a very pretty clearish green/silver oil that was so smooth and tasty. This will be one of my favorites for pain.