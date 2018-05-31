The powerful AK-47 hybrid strain packs a punch at 35% Indica / 65% Sativa. Expect levels of THC up to 20% when growing and consuming this heavenly strain and flowers will be ready in as little as 8 weeks. The popularity of this strain is easily recognized around the entire world because of its pungent smell with a sweet and sour taste. The effects of AK-47 are euphoric and happy, making it great for daytime consumption; the uplifting vibes will help you tackle the entire day. This strain has been used to combat stress, provide pain relief and induce appetite.