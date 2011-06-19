AK-47 reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain AK-47.
AK-47 strain effects
AK-47 reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
s........8
June 19, 2011
Creative
Tingly
Uplifted
Dizzy
Walked on the streets for over 2 hours while listening to music. Very uplifting out of body experience. You also start to get very creative. Your mind is overflowing with ideas. You can also feel the wind very nicely. Wind makes you tingly. Everything seems like a dream or footage of a music video. Can make you a little dizzy sometimes. Makes you very relaxed to the point you would easily sleep. You FEEL the music. Music is heaven with this strain, especially 90s rock or any music you listened to as a kid.
b........h
February 4, 2016
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
This AK-47 is gorgeously coated in golden trichomes. Nicely dense buds and broad leaved. Grinds out to become very puffy to reveal the density. Smoking out of a normal 1 perk bong with ice. Had a minimal breakfast and have been awake for 2 hours and I am smoking about 0.35g. Toke 1: Very nice earthy taste, slow developing cerebral euphoria with a slight feeling of eye pressure. Toke 2: Hits hard but only reverberates minor coughs. Lungs feel fine. Heightened cerebral high. Toke 3 and 4 back-to-back: delivers a huge cherried hit and a minor cough. Already a sense of the intensely developing cerebral stoned euphoria. Toke 5: Bowl simmers to a left-over small one hit before it's cached. continuing effects from earlier. Last Half-Hit: Ash pulled through. no hit :( Now, the high. Music gives a body sense high. Overwhelming happiness in the music, laughing and smiling from ear to ear. Urge to dance or your body feels uncomfortable. I feel each thing that touches my body including hair falling on forehead in different places. I'm going to get more food now definitely want to sit down and relax and smile. Making food now, but I won't waste your time with my jibber jabber.
M........0
March 7, 2016
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
I have 40+ years experience growing and using cannabis, a masters degree in agri/horticulture from MSU and will break each review down as follows from my own personal experience with seeds or clones obtained directly from the original breeders, in this case Serious Seeds: - Use; Sativa effects, happy, euphoric, relaxed, great for depression, anxiety, stress, motivation and daytime use. It is a very nice strain with mostly sativa type effects, happy, euphoric, relaxed yet not to the point of making you unmotivated. If anything, it actually motivates you and it's great for daytime use. This is a perfect strain for depression, anxiety, stress, motivation and creativity. The buds are nice and dense and have a very nice fruity smell and taste with a very smooth smoke. Grow; Indoors: She can be finished in 7-8 weeks. - Outdoors: It's an excellent and a great choice if you live in a cooler area where plants need to finish earlier and you still want something with strong sativa effects. At 42*N latitude she started flowering the last week of July and was ready around the third week of September, contrary to Leafly's estimate. - Very easy to grow both indoors and out. Plants have a distinct sativa leaf that is very narrow and grow in the typical pine tree look. The best thing about this strain is it's sativa dominance in effect and look, yet it has the Afghan gene that will make her finish very fast for a sativa, with very little stretching once flowering is induced. Has a high leaf to bud ratio in volume but not by weight as there are a lot of leaves to trim but most are very small and narrow. Strain seemed very stable with little variation between phenotypes. Very similar to my AK-48 review except AK-47 will finish even sooner but is a little less aromatic.
k........g
September 18, 2014
Aroused
Fresh. i vaped it in the bath, it made me shit myself. litterally.
D........e
October 2, 2015
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
A deep toke from the Timeless vape, another long day in the books. A familiar feeling begins crawling up your back. It settles in just at the back of your head. What is this feeling you ask? It's a small gang of figurative Somali pirates lurking within this strain...they have an agenda, to steal all of your stress and anxiety away. Once they put the AK-47 in your face, you know they're in control. The vapor whispers into your ear as you exhale "I'm the Captain now." Take a puff and let your troubles be stolen from you. This strain will wage war on your worries, enjoy!
t........7
August 6, 2014
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
My eyelids and i feel like we are wearing sweaters.
W........n
July 7, 2016
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
"Oh blyat'" -Less than fifteen seconds after passing the joint. Only went up from there.
j........o
August 26, 2011
Euphoric
Giggly
AK-47 is probably my most favourite strain... probably. This is the bud you smoke when you need to convert your friends to stonerism. It gives you an unforgettable high with all the right features, euphoria, giggles, laziness, munchies, and some pain relief too. I urge ALL novice smokers and first-timers to try this strain, it will turn you into a stoner for life. Extremely peaceful high - quite the opposite of its name.