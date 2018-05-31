Get guaranteed buds with AK-47 feminized plants. The hybrid strain is 35% Indica / 65% Sativa and can be grown indoors and outdoors in sunny climates. With this strain, you can expect flowers in as early as 8 weeks. There’s a reason this strain is so popular, it can provide users with THC levels of up to 20%; providing a cerebral high that’s happy and uplifting for the user. This strain is ideal to boost creativity and help socializing. The medical uses of this strain are tackling depression, busting stress, inducing appetite and alleviating pain.