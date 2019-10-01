Bergman's Gold Leaf (fem) seeds
About this strain
White Gold, also known as "Oro Blanco" is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing White Widow with Himalayan Gold. This strain produces euphoric effects that allow you to focus. White Gold tastes sweet and earthy with a hint of fruitiness. It has a pungent haze aroma. Growers say White Gold has dense colas that are caked in sticky resin.
White Gold effects
