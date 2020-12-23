Indiva
Ice Cream Cake
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
ICC is a combination of Wedding Cake and Gelato, getting its heavy citrus notes and slight peppery floral undertones thanks to farnesene-2, trans-caryophyllene, limonene. ICC is grown in elevated troughs in a hybrid greenhouse, using natural light during all phases of growth. The environment is controlled for humidity, temperature, effective daylight, and water requirements. When necessary, High Pressure Sodium lights are used to provide "near-natural" photo-active radiation. ICC is hand-cut, and the resulting buds are wet-trimmed. Trimmed buds are dried on trays for 3-5 days or until the moisture target has been hit. ICC has a high THC potential.
Ice Cream Cake effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people say it helps with dizzy
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
