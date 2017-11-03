GSC

by Kannabia Seed Company
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here
  • Photo of GSC

About this product

From the sunny West Coast of the United States to warm Andalusian lands, this revolutionary travelling strain, ready to conquer the hearts of the most faithful Kannabia fans (and also of those who are yet to join them), has arrived in our catalogue.

Kannabia's innovative GSC is a dazzling sativa-dominant, well-balanced and very stable hybrid, it contains high THC levels.

With 25% THC, our GSC is a sensory bomb that can take you to states of deep relaxation, but always leaving space for more euphoric and active states - a logical effect when you combine the best of the two worlds, the indica and the sativa.

What does it look like? We stand before a botanical beauty, with a solid slender structure outdoors, easily able to reach 150 cm in height. In the growth phase, it yields long strong stems full of dense buds, well-coated in with a luscious layer of resin. Observing its fascinating trichomes under the microscope could easily become your new hobby.

Indoors it might not seem, in principle, as hardy as outdoors, hovering around 1.25m on average. There is nothing to worry about because at the moment of truth, you will always grow an elegant bushy structure, with beautiful leaves in all growing conditions. However, indoors we recommend applying SCROG techniques in order to take advantage of its bushiest indoor trends and to maximise its performance.

Under optimal conditions, the harvest can reach 450 gr/m2 indoors and 500 g/plant outdoors. Given its aromatic potency, we must emphasise that this strain requires the use of decent odour filters.

Its flavour is one of its strengths, with earthy and spicy touches in the mouth in equal parts, and an aftertaste with subtle notes of lavender and mint. A real delight that invites you to continue enjoying it again and again, to delight in its tasting to look for new nuances, without haste, but without stopping.

Not suitable for beginners as it requires an extra point of attention in its cultivation. The excellent end results make it worth any effort.

About this strain

GSC, also known as "Girl Scout Cookies," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain from the California breeder Jigga who crossed a sub-type of OG Kush with an intermediate strain called F1 Durban. This popular strain is known for producing euphoric effects, followed up by waves of full-body relaxation. One hit of GSC will leave you feeling happy, hungry, and stress-free. This strain features a robust THC level of 19% and is best reserved for experienced cannabis consumers. Those with a low THC tolerance should take it slow with GSC as the effects of the strain may be overwhelming. The high THC content in GSC is beloved by medical marijuana patients looking for quick relief from symptoms associated with chronic painnausea, and appetite loss. GSC is famous for its pungent, dessert-like aroma & flavor profile featuring bold notes of mint, sweet cherry, and lemon. The average price per gram of GSC is $11. This strain has won numerous accolades and awards over the years, including a few Cannabis Cups. Because GSC has reached legendary status among the cannabis community at large, you can find many variations of this sought-after strain, including Thin Mint (aka Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies) and Platinum GSC (aka Platinum Girl Scout Cookies).

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Kannabia Seed Company
Kannabia Seed Company
Shop products
Founded in 2009, Kannabia Seeds set out to participate in the global cannabis seed market by melding traditional wisdom with ongoing research and innovation.

Aligned with this growth-focused philosophy, we now possess over a decade of expertise in genetic research, development, and refinement. Embracing scientific and technological progress, we maintain an intimate connection with the cannabis community to address their needs and cultivate distinguished varieties recognized in the industry for productivity, resistance, properties, and ease of cultivation.

Presently, Kannabia Seeds stands as a company esteemed by home growers, earned through meticulous seed selection and rigorous quality control tests. Our extensive catalog, meticulously crafted, tested, and adapted, caters to diverse crops and users, spanning therapeutic, collection, or recreational purposes.

Distinguished by attentive service, personalized attention, and genuine care for the expansive community of home growers, our daily actions reflect our commitment. Operating in a business project that spans over 20 countries, we advocate for the global normalization of cannabis use by highlighting its undeniable benefits and vast potential to enhance lives.
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

The material provided on Leafly is intended for educational and informational purposes only. Leafly is not engaged in rendering medical service or advice and the information provided is not a substitute for a professional medical opinion. If you have a medical problem, please contact a qualified health professional.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.