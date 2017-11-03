From the sunny West Coast of the United States to warm Andalusian lands, this revolutionary travelling strain, ready to conquer the hearts of the most faithful Kannabia fans (and also of those who are yet to join them), has arrived in our catalogue.



Kannabia's innovative GSC is a dazzling sativa-dominant, well-balanced and very stable hybrid, it contains high THC levels.



With 25% THC, our GSC is a sensory bomb that can take you to states of deep relaxation, but always leaving space for more euphoric and active states - a logical effect when you combine the best of the two worlds, the indica and the sativa.



What does it look like? We stand before a botanical beauty, with a solid slender structure outdoors, easily able to reach 150 cm in height. In the growth phase, it yields long strong stems full of dense buds, well-coated in with a luscious layer of resin. Observing its fascinating trichomes under the microscope could easily become your new hobby.



Indoors it might not seem, in principle, as hardy as outdoors, hovering around 1.25m on average. There is nothing to worry about because at the moment of truth, you will always grow an elegant bushy structure, with beautiful leaves in all growing conditions. However, indoors we recommend applying SCROG techniques in order to take advantage of its bushiest indoor trends and to maximise its performance.



Under optimal conditions, the harvest can reach 450 gr/m2 indoors and 500 g/plant outdoors. Given its aromatic potency, we must emphasise that this strain requires the use of decent odour filters.



Its flavour is one of its strengths, with earthy and spicy touches in the mouth in equal parts, and an aftertaste with subtle notes of lavender and mint. A real delight that invites you to continue enjoying it again and again, to delight in its tasting to look for new nuances, without haste, but without stopping.



Not suitable for beginners as it requires an extra point of attention in its cultivation. The excellent end results make it worth any effort.

