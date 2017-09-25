Straight into the spotlight explodes our new Super AK: a sativa characterized by abundant levels of psychoactivity, and a long-lasting euphoric high, ideal for dynamic and creative days.



Its buds are a distinctive, bright lime green, with bright orange hairs that emanate an acid fragrance as attractive as it is peculiar. Likewise, its flavour will be a delight for the most expert and refined palates: predominantly citric but seasoned with sweet touches, a spicy aftertaste and surprising earthy nuances. In a cup, it would definitely take the prize for sophistication!



The influence of the Afghan genetics in this hybrid balances the sativa of the Californian genetics and the AK, making it exceptionally quick growing and resistant to pests.



Its many virtues do not end there, because Super AK is also perfect for extractions, thanks to its resinous heavy and compact buds. Undoubtedly, a force to be reckoned with in terms of productivity. What more can you ask?

Show more