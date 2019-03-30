Kolab Project's 157 Series vape flavour profiles are borrowed from nature and influenced by cannabis strains to bring you full-flavoured vapes combining cannabis distillate and natural botanical flavours. Lemon [00kies Kush provides a dessert-like aroma & flavor profile featuring sweet citrus notes of Limonene mixed with mint, sweet cherry, and a faint spiciness from the Caryophyllene followed by an earthy, kush finish. You'll believe it when you feel it.

