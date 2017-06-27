Loading…

Lemon Haze

SativaTHC 19%CBG 1%
Dominant Terpene: Myrcene
Happy
Uplifted
Euphoric
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 2388 reviews

Lemon Haze is a sativa marijuana strain that smells and tastes like fresh peeled lemon slices. Lemon Haze is made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Silver Haze. Its buds appear to be green and yellow with amber hairs on the trichomes, giving it the yellow tint. 

Lemon Haze effects

1695 people reported 12321 effects
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
43% of people report feeling energetic
Relaxed
39% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
36% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people say it helps with dizzy
Paranoid
9% of people say it helps with paranoid
Anxious
5% of people say it helps with anxious
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
Fatigue
10% of people say it helps with fatigue

Growing Lemon Haze

Type
Indica
Sativa
Hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height
< 30 in
30 in - 78 in
> 78 in
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Strain spotlight