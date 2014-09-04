Produced in collaboration with Robinsons, this Growers Series Purple Kush was made for chilling. A cross between Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani, this heavy hitting Indica is known for its high levels of THC and is easily identified by its unique purple and orange buds. It offers an earthy sandalwood musk aroma with hints of berry and grape and it tastes like a sweet dessert wine. All bud is trimmed by hand, cured using a slower dry process at a low temperature and packaged into resealable pouches.

Proudly situated in the heart of Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley, Robinsons is a Canadian producer of fine cannabis.