Purple Kush reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Kush.
Purple Kush strain effects
f........3
July 22, 2012
Euphoric
Happy
Talkative
Dry eyes
Purple kush where do i start...lets see smoked a bowl of this and my body went straight into a relaxed state. It felt lovely, i decided to smoked another bowl right after and while i was packing it, i couldnt help but notice the sativa effects of the strain kicking in. I started wondering how high am i really? Im not a trippy type person but alot of weird/trippy stuff happened while i was high on PK. Stuff i couldnt even explain. It tripped me out but i was too high and relaxed to care. after an hour my eyes were extremely heavy but i wasnt too sleepy, just very relaxed. I decided to watch a movie and was high the whole time...love this indica Rate :9
K........0
March 24, 2016
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
my diet is ruined. the weather channel is hilarious.
S........r
October 8, 2016
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
One of the best indica strains I've experienced, it brightens up your supposedly dull day through giggles and one of the best body buzzes ever. I now understand why this strain is a classic.
Y........k
April 4, 2014
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
The go to weed for anxiety relief. It makes life bearable at the worst of times! You'll huff, and you'll puff, and you'll sink into the couch with some doritos without a care in the world! Very pleasant high. Wicked dry mouth though.
S........y
July 8, 2013
Hungry
Sleepy
Dry eyes
PK is one of those strains that I'll always have at least a couple grams of. It is one of my go to Medical strains as I am a patient suffering from Chronic Pain resulting in severe Secondary Insomnia. It's always nice to sit down at the end of the night and smoke a bowl of Purple Kush. As I take my first couple rips I feel it slowly calming me and relieving pain and somewhere around the 2nd bowl is when I call it bed-time! Definitely recommend!
C........s
July 24, 2016
Relaxed
Sleepy
Again, this is more of a commentary than a review... Let me start off by saying that I am not personally a big fan of most versions and phenos of the famed Purple Kush, although I don't hate it. Just posed with an option, I usually won't choose the PK first. That being said, Leafly has left out the fact is that there are a few known different versions of the widely popular Purple Kush strain... All 3 are supposed to be clone-only. Where I'm located (toronto, the most commonly available version of PK is the SR-71 cut. It is usually very similar to Purple Urkle (possibly a hybrid) and has the typical "purple"/hashy grape flavor — it was distributed mostly by the SR-71 (now Blue Sky) Coffeeshop in the "Oaksterdam" section of Oakland, CA and most likely is a Purple Afghani x Hindu Kush. It was originally named "Ultraviolet" by its original grower in Oakland, CA (credited as "K" from Trichome Technologies according to SR71's catalog). The Garberville Purple Kush (GPK) is most notably held by Swerve, of Cali Connection Seeds fame, and tends to grow with some foxtails and has more of a straight-up Kush taste/smell with hints of "purple". The original cuts of GPK are shrouded in folklore, so there are several different phenotypes around, but generally a flowering time of around 55 days should be expected. This can extend to 70 days with particularly late-flowering cuts. It grows most favorably in soil or hydro set ups, but yields heavily in all media as long as it’s tended to properly. As ever with Blue or Purple strains, cooler temperatures will bring out the great-looking coloration. Kyle Kushman's Las Vegas Purple Kush (LVPK), was claimed in a New Yorker article, to be a special Purple Indica x Northern Lights find, but many have since claimed it's an S1 Bubba Kush of some kind due to the dark flavors present. Still, many old-school people claim that none of the famous clone-only PK's around are in fact the original Purple Kush, which is said to be a very special Purple Pakistani variety that was found in the late 70's or early 80's. As you can see, the history of a strain that's been renamed several times and has several legit versions floating around gets very murky quickly. Aroma: Pungent, with notes of "purple" (incense, perfume, musky grapes), and the spicy Kush end of the spectrum as well. The SR-71 and Garberville cuts are more "purple" in both flavor and smell compared to the Kyle Kushman/Las Vegas Purple Kush. Qualities: Eminently relaxing and rather potent, Purple Kush is definitely in touch with its Afghani-Pakistani roots. Coming on with a slight rush of energy, that subsides quickly and leaves the user with a floaty, highly medicated body experience that makes aches and pains as well as anxiety/stress melt away. Purple Kush is also known for being a long-laster, normally going out to the 3 hour mark. Recommended highly for body pain, muscle relaxation, mood elevation, appetite stimulation, and sleep aid at higher dosages.
c........s
November 27, 2014
Aroused
Focused
Giggly
Hungry
Most powerful indica I've smoked. When you're smoking you might be thinking "Oh, this shit isn't getting me stoned" until it hits you. It hits you everything at the same time, from your legs to your ears. Music feels amazing, and you feel in great control of your body. Also, food has NEVER tasted this orgasmic. Totally recommend it for smoking it before bed, it gets you sleeping like a baby. Would be good for socializing at a party, since it does not affect the brain as much, just a clear head high.
H........l
December 2, 2014
Euphoric
Happy
Purple kush is an amazing antianxiety strain two hits and you've forgotten what you were worried about.