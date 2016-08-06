About this product
The Lobo blunts are made from natural hemp with glass tip, to make sure you have a clean and unimpeded blunt experience. This blunt is packed with Golden Pineapple which is a hybrid cross between Golden Goat and Pineapple Kush. The dominant terpenes are ocimene, farnesene-2 and limonene.
About this strain
Golden Pineapple is a hybrid cross between Golden Goat and Pineapple Kush that delivers creative, uplifting effects with a fruity, tropical flavor. Its aroma is remarkably similar to sour pineapple, providing a flavorful escape from stress, anxiety, and depression. Golden Pineapple’s engaged, active effects will give you the energy you need to keep going throughout your day, although in larger doses, it can be difficult to direct that focus effectively.
Golden Pineapple effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
