About this product
Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds.
Kind of seeds: Female
Indoor/Outdoor
85% Sativa 15% Indica
Flowering Time: 10 weeks
Yield: 550-600 gr per sq. mt. indoor, 750gr per plant outdoor
THC: 23%
http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/feminized-cannabis-seeds/mandarin-haze-feminized
About this strain
Haze, also known as "Original Haze," "OG Haze," "Haze OG," and "Haze Brothers," is a sativa marijuana strain. This strain provides high-energy and creative effects. Haze first took root in Santa Cruz, California during the 1960s where long growing seasons accommodated her lengthy flowering cycle. Since then, Haze has become the proud parent of countless hybrids around the globe, passing on its genetics from Colombia, Mexico, Thailand, and South India. Haze's aroma is typically characterized by a spicy scent accented by hints of citrus and earthy sweetness.
Haze effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
