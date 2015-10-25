ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Haze reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Haze.

Effects

313 people reported 2431 effects
Happy 60%
Uplifted 53%
Euphoric 51%
Energetic 46%
Creative 43%
Stress 39%
Anxiety 26%
Depression 25%
Pain 25%
Fatigue 14%
Dry mouth 38%
Dry eyes 18%
Paranoid 16%
Dizzy 12%
Anxious 7%

Reviews

432

Avatar for Holaswift
Member since 2020
Thus medicated strain is really powerful I almost get lost on my job but took this wonderful strain and get me back on my feet I felt relax and focus you should try it one of my best more details contact username
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Vlad_TheInhaler
Member since 2019
Very strong effect. It made me feel very relaxed and uplifted.
Reported
feelings
ArousedGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for ilikeleaf
Member since 2017
I wait for this beautiful flower and get it immediately if possible. On my top 5 list. I’m very high, yet start doing the boring stuff spontaneously that I’ve been putting off, and enjoy it with the right music on. Which leads to laughing at my own thoughts. It’s very entertaining and creative; ...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Photos

Avatar for ChasAB
Member since 2019
I took this by consuming it. I have GAD and surprisingly this sativa-dominant strain does not worsen my anxiety. It sure did make me a little paranoid by feeling a little dizzy and feeling a dull pain on the left side of my head (I’m scared when I feel like I am about to have a vertigo attack) but I...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Mrdasilva812
Member since 2019
So this just kicked in. It’s pretty dope. I feel so relaxed, but I feel as though I can do a backflip. Brightened up my day tremendously.
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedGiggly
Avatar for Leafy87
Member since 2019
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry