This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Happy 60%
Uplifted 53%
Euphoric 51%
Energetic 46%
Creative 43%
Stress 39%
Anxiety 26%
Depression 25%
Pain 25%
Fatigue 14%
Dry mouth 38%
Dry eyes 18%
Paranoid 16%
Dizzy 12%
Anxious 7%
Reviews
432
Holaswift
Member since 2020
Thus medicated strain is really powerful I almost get lost on my job but took this wonderful strain and get me back on my feet I felt relax and focus you should try it one of my best more details contact username
I wait for this beautiful flower and get it immediately if possible. On my top 5 list. I’m very high, yet start doing the boring stuff spontaneously that I’ve been putting off, and enjoy it with the right music on. Which leads to laughing at my own thoughts. It’s very entertaining and creative; ...
I took this by consuming it. I have GAD and surprisingly this sativa-dominant strain does not worsen my anxiety. It sure did make me a little paranoid by feeling a little dizzy and feeling a dull pain on the left side of my head (I’m scared when I feel like I am about to have a vertigo attack) but I...