The Big Bud strain is back by popular demand and she is one of our oldest high yielding commercial strains. So now you’re already aware that you’re looking at one of the gnarliest and insatiable marijuana strains around.



Big Bud seeds arrived with jaw dropping yields. This easy to grow predominantly indica strain produces massive buds with only a few leaves. She has an amazing flowering time from 8 to 9 weeks when growing indoors. She can yield 500 to 600 gr/m2 in SOG, which is about 25 ounces per square yard. She thrives in warm climates, but is resilient to almost anything.



We created Big Bud by crossing Afghani and Skunk#1 which resulted in a compact plant with thick stalks and giant colas. You’ll never have to worry about the bright glare from your phones and computer keeping you awake ever again after smoking this strain. This cannabis cup winner rocks your body into jello and is perfect as a nightcap.