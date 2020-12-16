About this product
Best smoked vaped or dabbed at low temperatures. This Winterized Dripper can also be used to make edibles!
Game Changer CBD 3:1
68.4% Total Cannabinoids
13.9% THC & 47.4% CBD
2.1% Terpenes
Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, α-Bisabolol, α-Humulene, Guaiol
Game Changer CBD: Game Changer (Purple Dragon x Green Thai) blended with Lifter (SH50 x Early Resin Berry).
Packaged in a 1mL Glass Luer Lock Dripper with 0.01mL dosage lines, chlorobutyl rubber stopper, with an optional stainless steel tip.
Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.
About this strain
Game Changer, also known as "Game Changer OG," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Purple Dragon with Green Thai. Game Changer produces euphoric effects and is an ideal strain for those new to cannabis. This strain features a loud aroma of tropical fruit, grape and floral undertones. Growers say Game Changer has twisting hues of vibrant green and deep purple. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety, depression and chronic pain.
Game Changer effects
About this brand
We believe that full-spectrum plant medicine is best, so we do not adulterate our products: we never add extra terpenes, essential oils, propylene glycol or any other substances. We offer pure, clean Mindful Medicine.
Contact OM Extracts info@omextracts.com
Awards:
2016 Oregon Dope Cup – Best Wax 1st Place and 2nd Place
2016 Oregon Dope Industry Awards – Best Processor 1st Place
2015 Oregon Concentrate Challenge – Best PHO 2nd Place
2015 Oregon Dope Cup – Best THC CO2 1st Place , Best CBD CO2 2nd Place