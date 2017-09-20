ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Purple Dragon

Purple Dragon

Purple Dragon is not your average indica. This cross between Purple Urkle and Blue Dragon is more stimulating than other indicas, providing users with a cerebral and energizing experience upon first taste. While initially uplifting, Purple Dragon shows its full range of effects over time. Relaxing muscles and relieving pain, this strain provides a gentle and effective body buzz. Purple Dragon’s unique effects are complemented by its smooth aroma. Like other purples, this strain features a musky scent and floral taste. Purple Dragon is a must-try strain for those looking for a truly different cannabis experience

Effects

896 reported effects from 100 people
Relaxed 67%
Euphoric 62%
Happy 61%
Uplifted 52%
Hungry 41%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 18%
Dizzy 8%
Paranoid 7%
Anxious 4%

Reviews

150

Avatar for crazycolton55
Member since 2014
This weed had little rainbow colored hairs and is green with bits of purple in it and had a grape flavor. the high was a mellow state followed with a euphoric afterhigh.
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for kissables
Member since 2013
Very nice consistent daytime high. This is my go-to girl. I can always count on Purple Dragon, never have to worry that it will hit me wrong, very consistent and the more you smoke the better it is. Makes me very social and entertaining to others. ;-). It does have a nice flavor which I noticed imm...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Dunkits
Member since 2011
I tried looking up the genetics on this strain, and the info is very muddled. Apparently there is a Purple Dragon clone only strain going around the west coast which is Blue Dragon x Purple Urkle, and then there is another Purple Dragon strain coming out of somewhere in Canada which include genetics...
EuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for jimchef
Member since 2011
My experience is similar to the first entry here. The buds are so tight and trimmed they are amazing. After 5 back surgeries, two of which failed, I didn't think that pot was part of my solution. This medication starts by relaxing me, and my muscles in turn. As a result I reduce the frequency of bac...
EuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for PamPoovey
Member since 2014
This taste great, has a lower THC level with a higher CBD level, which gives you a small (happy) head high and a nice mellow full body high. This strain taste great, works fast and tapers off slowly making it perfect for sleep issues, anxiety, stress, eating issues, body pain, headaches, and even gr...
CreativeEuphoricHungrySleepyTalkative
Lineage

Blue Dragon
Purple Urkle
Purple Dragon
Game Changer
