About this product

When you’ve sold 1,000,000 records, you’ve gone platinum. When you have 1,000,000 ideas about how to spend your day and all of them are awesome, you’ve experienced Platinum CK 1 gram full spectrum vape carts. We used a full spectrum extraction on this sativa to get THC levels as high as 84% with no fillers, additives or artificial flavours. Only naturally tasty notes of spicy-sweet berry goodness. We only use CCELL glass vape cartridges filled with pure full spectrum cannabis juice. Palmetto is grown by cannabis lovers for cannabis lovers, found somewhere deep in the mystic shadows of the majestic Rocky Mountains of Alberta.