Palmetto Cannabis
About this product
When you’ve sold 1,000,000 records, you’ve gone platinum. When you have 1,000,000 ideas about how to spend your day and all of them are awesome, you’ve experienced Platinum CK 1 gram full spectrum vape carts. We used a full spectrum extraction on this sativa to get THC levels as high as 84% with no fillers, additives or artificial flavours. Only naturally tasty notes of spicy-sweet berry goodness. We only use CCELL glass vape cartridges filled with pure full spectrum cannabis juice. Palmetto is grown by cannabis lovers for cannabis lovers, found somewhere deep in the mystic shadows of the majestic Rocky Mountains of Alberta.
Platinum Cookies effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
845 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
23% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!