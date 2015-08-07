About this product
Indoor growers will salivate at the possibility of a Haze strain that is relatively quick to flower (9 weeks) and comes with a result that packs a potent punch. Despite the Haze heritage, this plant will not grow out of control as long as induced to flower within the first weeks of vegetative. On average this plant will only take 9 weeks, although we recommend taking one extra week of flowering in order to unlock the full wonders of its fine citrus/Haze bouquet.
Outdoors, this award winning plant is well established on the continents of America and Europe. Its lineage brings a big harvest with an early finish. Big top, side colas and a high calyx-to-leaf ratio promote the healthy yield of this strain and a particular characteristic of this plant is the spiralling upwards of its buds, thanks to its unique chemotype.
The Delahaze effects announce themselves in creeping fashion, building up to a euphoric (although not trippy) and uplifting high. Once established, this buzz will spread to the body, bringing a high that is clean and clear - perfect for the day and energy inspiring for night time activities. And prepare to be amazed as this is one buzz that will last longer than most (4+ hours).
30% Indica // 70% Sativa
THC level: 18-22%
CBD level: < 0.1%
DelaHaze by Paradise Seeds is a 70% sativa strain bred from Mango Haze and California Lemon Skunk genetics. To the delight of commercial growers, DelaHaze has the energetic effect profile of a Haze sativa while still offering sizeable yields and a moderate flowering time. Mango and citrus notes express themselves loudly and bring a sweet overtone to the strain's earthy, spicy aroma. Staying true to its Haze genetics, this sativa delivers uplifting cerebral energy that fuels creativity, focus, and happiness, and then tapers into calm relaxation in time.
We are in the privileged position of having a great test ground in Europe. Here, we can test and select the best genetics the plant world has to offer. If you have some unique and/or mind-blowing genetics of your own that you would like to share with us, you can send seeds or clones to our office in Holland. We would be honoured to test them! Indeed, we may use them in our future breeding projects so that your genetics can find their way to other cannabis growers around the world.
How We Work - Our cannabis seeds are organically produced and contain all the necessary trace elements for a good start. We work with strict criteria regarding the pollination of our plants. Our pollination rooms are secure so that no stray pollen from other male plants can find their way into our select stock. Pollen filters are used in all our grow rooms. As the moment of pollination is very important, we carefully schedule all pollinations to prevent seeds of inferior quality. After the production of seeds, we select only the best seeds by hand, and leave out the premature and non-fertile ones. We then test these seeds on viability and germination. This way we can guarantee you will always get fresh, living seeds that are sure to grow top-quality plants.