This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Happy 71%
Uplifted 64%
Energetic 62%
Focused 50%
Creative 47%
Depression 40%
Stress 34%
Fatigue 26%
Anxiety 20%
Lack of appetite 19%
Dry mouth 14%
Anxious 8%
Dry eyes 4%
Dizzy 2%
Paranoid 2%
GwenFoxB
Member since 2020
TEXTURE: dry, woody
FEELING: I feel fast pace, my friend feels slower pace. Smell sense becomes stronger. Increase appetite. Mind high, body normal, and pass out. Strong. Uplifted and euphotic feeling at first, and becomes so sleepy and tired. Sleep well after.
COMMENTS: good for someone has insomni...
A good mid range sativa. Very fruity smell, and very smooth smoke. The high hit me very smooth and want over whelming even in higher doses. A good sativa for someone who maybe isn’t an every day smoker, but also not green.
DelaHaze is always good for a heady, chuckle-filled high; the onset of which is pretty quick.
It’s a good strain to use to wind down the night or cap off a smoke session. This strain will always kick my ass back to bed when it’s done with me.