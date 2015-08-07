ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
DelaHaze reviews

Read people's experiences with the cannabis strain DelaHaze.

Effects

67 people reported 526 effects
Happy 71%
Uplifted 64%
Energetic 62%
Focused 50%
Creative 47%
Depression 40%
Stress 34%
Fatigue 26%
Anxiety 20%
Lack of appetite 19%
Dry mouth 14%
Anxious 8%
Dry eyes 4%
Dizzy 2%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

93

Avatar for GwenFoxB
Member since 2020
TEXTURE: dry, woody FEELING: I feel fast pace, my friend feels slower pace. Smell sense becomes stronger. Increase appetite. Mind high, body normal, and pass out. Strong. Uplifted and euphotic feeling at first, and becomes so sleepy and tired. Sleep well after. COMMENTS: good for someone has insomni...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for Love.for.Indica
Member since 2019
A good mid range sativa. Very fruity smell, and very smooth smoke. The high hit me very smooth and want over whelming even in higher doses. A good sativa for someone who maybe isn’t an every day smoker, but also not green.
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticHappyHungry
Avatar for HexVexed
Member since 2019
DelaHaze is always good for a heady, chuckle-filled high; the onset of which is pretty quick. It’s a good strain to use to wind down the night or cap off a smoke session. This strain will always kick my ass back to bed when it’s done with me.
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for LoveBud92
Member since 2019
Nice strain very nice smooth smoke. Not potent enough for me
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Neacail
Member since 2018
Such a nice buzz but gets you active. Love the taste and no cough. Burns great.
Reported
feelings
Avatar for awesomezk8rz
Member since 2019
Really keefy &amp; surprisingly cheap for how good it is 🔥
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed