Durban Poison Feminized is a landrace cannabis strain native to South Africa, specifically Durban – the second largest port city in South Africa. Although the origins of this Sativa strain can be found in the South African port city of Durban, it is now disconnected from the African continent. The strain has adapted to the windy and rainy conditions in Northern Europe. In its pure form, Durban Poison seeds are 100% Sativa, but it has been crossed with many strains, so their genetic code can be found in some popular hybrids.



Germinating Durban Poison seeds is relatively easy. With different germinating techniques, you may wonder about the most efficient one. Premium cultivars recommend using the paper towel method to germinate your feminized seed; your seeds are more likely to sprout. The technique is also straightforward with easy-to-follow steps that include:



Gather everything you require, including paper towels, water, a plate, tweezers, and Durban Poison Feminized seeds.

Wet the paper towels with water and gently wring out excess moisture.

Place one wet paper towel on a plate and reserve the other.

Arrange your seeds on the plate, ensuring an inch distance between the seeds.

Cover the seeds with the other damp paper towel.

Check for standing water by lifting the paper towels; drain if any.

Store the plate in a warm and dark place like a closet for about one to three days.

Keep checking on your seeds and add water, so they don’t dry out.

Once the seeds sprout, transfer them to a growing medium using a pair of tweezers.

