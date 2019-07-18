About this product
About this strain
Dogwalker OG effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
239 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people say it helps with anxious
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
