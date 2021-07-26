About this product
Enter coupon code "bogo2021" at checkout and receive a bonus pack of Skunk #1 seeds today! Code has UNLIMITED usage, whatever you buy we match!
Enter coupon code "indogrow" at checkout and receive 10% your pack(s) today!
Use coupon code "FREESEEDS" at checkout to receive a FREE packet of Mixed Seeds for FREE!
Bred by the Dutch in 1978 this heavy hitter strain consists of Afghani, Mexican Acapulco Gold and Columbian Gold genetics. Skunk #1 contains an intense earthy, skunky smell with hints of sour and sweet aromas to boot. This plant may run slightly taller than most indicas but finishing sooner than most making it a staple in many gardens.
With some indica influence, Skunk #1 exhibits very vigorous growth, especially after the vegetative stage, and enjoys a flowering period of 8 to 9 weeks. If left untopped, these plants tend to grow a huge central cola and prefer a slightly more damp soil mix than some other strains. You can expect the plants to grow up to 4 feet indoors, although they can grow much larger outside.
When they’re ready for harvest, your crop will have that inimitable stench, the Skunk smell that everyone knows and loves – so you will have to invest in some charcoal air filter to get rid of the smell or all your neighbors will know what you’re up to. Once dried, the bud will give a lemony, dense smoke with a very ‘up’ high that’s full of energy and makes you feel amazing.
About this strain
Skunk #1 is a hybrid marijuana strain that has influenced cannabis on a global scale, parenting a horde of Skunk crosses since it first bloomed in the late 1970s. Sacred Seed Co. originally bred Skunk #1 using diverse genetics from around the world; Afghani, Acapulco Gold, and Colombian Gold varieties converged through an intricate selective breeding process that spanned several generations, and finally the genetic cornerstone of countless cannabis hybrids was born.
The original Skunk #1 gave rise to several variations that were later harvested in the gardens of Sensi Seeds, Dutch Passion, Flying Dutchmen, Nirvana Seeds, and Royal Queen Seeds. As its name suggests, Skunk #1 buds radiate with an aromatic blend of sour skunkiness and subtle earthy notes. This hybrid offers elevated creativity through its high-energy buzz, while stress and appetite loss melt away with Skunk #1’s potency.
Skunk 1 effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
About this brand
For too long European, Canadian and American based seed banks have taken advantage of the everyday grower charging outrageous prices for seeds that may not even pop and genetics that haven’t even been stabilized. When you order from us you get guaranteed genetics at a price you can afford with quality service and handling.
We offer flat-rate pricing on all of our strains; $29.99 for 10 seeds w/$3 shipping on single orders and free shipping when buying 2 or more packs. Shipping time is 3-5 days for US based customers and 7-10 days for International customers. All packages are labeled with discretion
We accept all major credit cards. No bank/routing number required!
CURRENT SPECIAL OFFERS!
Enter coupon code “freeseeds ” at checkout to receive a FREE pack ($30 value) of Mixed Seeds.
"Freebie of the Week" giveaway program. Every week we will feature our "Freebie" strain that will be thrown into your order when ordering 3 or more packs total of any strain(s). It's a $30 value absolutely FREE of charge!
Enter coupon code "freebie" at checkout and receive your FREE pack of our freebie strain this week!
(Outdoor Seasonal Special)
Bulk pricing on all strains!
$2 per seed for 100 seeds
$1.50 per seed for 1,000 seeds
Contact us for questions regarding Bulk purchases!
contact@premiumseedmarket.com