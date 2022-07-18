About this product
Strawberry Cough is a unique, strong Sativa leaning hybrid known for its distinct strawberry and tropical-like taste. This varietal's history is one riddled with controversy with many unanswered questions, but as far as we know this exotic beauty hails from an old school haze , eardbeer strain, and strawberry fields. Strawberry Cough is an easy plant to grow and generally thrives better indoor under warmer temperatures. This varietal is a well balanced sativa that will keep you alert and focused, yet relaxed without tiredness.
Strawberry Cough gardens efficiently whether using hydroponics or soil setups. It is too branchy for sea of green, but Dutch Passion recommends planting 15-20 plants per square meter (1-2 plants per square foot). Strawberry Cough likes a boost of nutrients at the beginning of vegetative growth. Although no data was available for outdoor gardens, Strawberry Cough performs terrifically in greenhouses. Strawberry Cough is a plant of happy mediums, growing to a height of around 3 feet indoors or in a greenhouse garden and exhibiting leaves that balance between indica and sativa influences. This multi-branched plant will start delivering ripe colas about 40 days into flowering, and continue with a second wave that finishes at about 65 days. Greenhouse flowering times are typically a week shorter than indoor gardens.
The buds are tight and shaped like narrow pine cones, and may get quite long. This variety’s branches are sturdy and support even the weightiest of colas. Strawberry Cough tickles the lungs with her creamy-sweet smoke, whose flavor resembles strawberry, perhaps with a kiwi fruit complement. The buzz is heady and active, a classic let’s-go-hiking sativa lift that can alleviate depression.
About this strain
Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent sativa marijuana strain with mysterious genetic origins. However, Strawberry Cough is thought to be a cross of Haze and Strawberry Fields. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.
Strawberry Cough effects
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
About this brand
