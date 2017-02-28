ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Strawberry Cough reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Strawberry Cough.

Effects

1715 people reported 11812 effects
Happy 55%
Uplifted 51%
Euphoric 48%
Energetic 39%
Relaxed 37%
Stress 36%
Anxiety 30%
Depression 26%
Pain 20%
Fatigue 11%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 5%
Headache 3%

Reviews

2,274

Avatar for dallinn
Member since 2016
No brain fog whatsoever. Definitely an energetic and happy bud. Going through a major life change and smoking this through the day. I have the motivation and energy to get the stuff I need to get done to get tot the place I need to go. This bud won’t hold you back in any way. 100% recommend if you d...
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Highh_Endd
Member since 2020
This strain just wasn’t meant for me. Instead of feeling energized I felt stuck. My friend had a few hits and didn’t enjoy the experience too. Everyone’s body is different and I would say don’t knock it till you try it. Would I recommend this to a friend? 👎🏽
Reported
feelings
Sleepy
Avatar for JoziNinja
Member since 2019
This is my daily smoke. A great mind high. And yes it has a definite cough. Very social strain Love it
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for yashperizza
Member since 2019
Привет! Не видел отзывов на русском) Этот сорт очень энергичный, крепкий, вдумчивый и глубокий сатива-эффект - как раз отлично работает в мастерской, отметает сомнения прочь. Курить нужно по-немногу так как иногда может очень далеко "заносить". Дымит хорошо, без кашля и прочего. Мне он напомнил Lemo...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyHungryUplifted
Photos

Avatar for honaunauhonu
Member since 2016
I purely recreational and retired I like strawberry cough it’s relaxing, happy, and mind depth ness very nice cerebral high. Thank you for this strain.
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappySleepyUplifted
Avatar for Briendonw
Member since 2020
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Bebe_3838
Member since 2020
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for JJBig
Member since 2017
Church 9.g cartridge 86%thc. Great accurate taste. Did nothing for .6g, then I vaped the last .3g at once. I then felt a good mellow high, and about 50% of the couch lock as GG4. I won’t get this one again.
Read full review
Reported
feelings