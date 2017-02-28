We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Happy 55%
Uplifted 51%
Euphoric 48%
Energetic 39%
Relaxed 37%
Stress 36%
Anxiety 30%
Depression 26%
Pain 20%
Fatigue 11%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 5%
Headache 3%
Reviews
2,274
dallinn
Member since 2016
No brain fog whatsoever. Definitely an energetic and happy bud. Going through a major life change and smoking this through the day. I have the motivation and energy to get the stuff I need to get done to get tot the place I need to go. This bud won’t hold you back in any way. 100% recommend if you d...
This strain just wasn’t meant for me. Instead of feeling energized I felt stuck. My friend had a few hits and didn’t enjoy the experience too. Everyone’s body is different and I would say don’t knock it till you try it. Would I recommend this to a friend? 👎🏽
Привет! Не видел отзывов на русском) Этот сорт очень энергичный, крепкий, вдумчивый и глубокий сатива-эффект - как раз отлично работает в мастерской, отметает сомнения прочь. Курить нужно по-немногу так как иногда может очень далеко "заносить". Дымит хорошо, без кашля и прочего. Мне он напомнил Lemo...
Church 9.g cartridge 86%thc. Great accurate taste. Did nothing for .6g, then I vaped the last .3g at once. I then felt a good mellow high, and about 50% of the couch lock as GG4.
I won’t get this one again.