Wonder Qwest a.k.a Sour Diesel
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
An East coast classic perfected at the Qwest Cannabis Estate in the heart of BC’s Cannabis Country. Sour Diesel is Sativa dominant. It has a rare flavour profile that matches its name. Fluffy with resinous white-hued sugar leaves, it is truly sour with sweet hints of citrus and pine.
Small batch grown, hang dried, hand-trimmed and expertly cured for a cannabis experience beyond the ordinary.
Sour Diesel effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
5,481 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
31% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
