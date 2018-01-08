Loading…
Wonder Qwest a.k.a Sour Diesel

An East coast classic perfected at the Qwest Cannabis Estate in the heart of BC’s Cannabis Country. Sour Diesel is Sativa dominant. It has a rare flavour profile that matches its name. Fluffy with resinous white-hued sugar leaves, it is truly sour with sweet hints of citrus and pine.

Small batch grown, hang dried, hand-trimmed and expertly cured for a cannabis experience beyond the ordinary.

Sour Diesel effects

Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

Reported by real people like you
5,481 people told us about effects:
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
31% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
