About this product

An East coast classic perfected at the Qwest Cannabis Estate in the heart of BC’s Cannabis Country. Sour Diesel is Sativa dominant. It has a rare flavour profile that matches its name. Fluffy with resinous white-hued sugar leaves, it is truly sour with sweet hints of citrus and pine.



Small batch grown, hang dried, hand-trimmed and expertly cured for a cannabis experience beyond the ordinary.