San Rafael '71
Tangerine Dream 510 Vape Cartridge 0.5g
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Tangerine Dream is the award-winning*, sativa strain perfect for solving the world’s problems or simply organizing your closet. With a citrusy aroma, flavour and unique blend of myrcene, alpha-pinene, caryophyllene, and beta-pinene, terpenes, all of which are maintained through our customized extraction process, Tangerine Dream is the perfect pot for this portable format.
As the industry standard vape, the 510 vape cartridge is the perfect THC delivery gadget for the frequent toker. Replaceable and cross compatible, these vapes are compact, versatile and offer a whole lot of possibilities. Each cartridge contains 500 mg (net wt.) of 100% cannabis-derived terpenes and CO2-extracted, full-spectrum resin with no added fillers, additives, or dilutive agents. That equals about 150 hits a cartridge, depending on the partaker. Food-grade ceramic and solder-free stainless-steel components ensure no leaching, so you can taste the cannabis, not the cartridge. Enjoy your pot with no smoke, no mess, and no problems.
*Winner Top Sativa Flower – 2019 Canadian Cannabis Awards
Tangerine Dream effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
741 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
