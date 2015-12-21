About this product

Tangerine Dream is the award-winning*, sativa strain perfect for solving the world’s problems or simply organizing your closet. With a citrusy aroma, flavour and unique blend of myrcene, alpha-pinene, caryophyllene, and beta-pinene, terpenes, all of which are maintained through our customized extraction process, Tangerine Dream is the perfect pot for this portable format.

As the industry standard vape, the 510 vape cartridge is the perfect THC delivery gadget for the frequent toker. Replaceable and cross compatible, these vapes are compact, versatile and offer a whole lot of possibilities. Each cartridge contains 500 mg (net wt.) of 100% cannabis-derived terpenes and CO2-extracted, full-spectrum resin with no added fillers, additives, or dilutive agents. That equals about 150 hits a cartridge, depending on the partaker. Food-grade ceramic and solder-free stainless-steel components ensure no leaching, so you can taste the cannabis, not the cartridge. Enjoy your pot with no smoke, no mess, and no problems.

*Winner Top Sativa Flower – 2019 Canadian Cannabis Awards